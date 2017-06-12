Indian-origin youth Sameer Hasmukh Patel shot at in Atlanta, condition critical
New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, a 24-year-old Indian youth Sameer Hasmukh Patel, hailing from Gujarat's Patan district was shot at in a departmental store in Atlanta, USA on Monday night. The tragic incident took place when Patel was closing the store and suddenly two unidentified person barged there and shot at him.
