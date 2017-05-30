Indian-origin gay minister Leo Varadkar set to become Irish PM

Leo Varadkar, an Indian-origin doctor and Ireland's first openly gay minister, on Friday won the leadership race for the ruling party to become the country's youngest-ever and first homosexual Prime Minister-in-waiting. Varadkar, 38, will officially take over as Taoiseach, as the Irish prime ministerial title is known in Ireland, in Parliament later this month after he was declared the winner in the leadership race for the Fine Gael party.

