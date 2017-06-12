Indian-origin doctor Leo Varadkar bec...

Indian-origin doctor Leo Varadkar becomes Ireland's youngest and first gay PM

Leo Varadkar, a 38-year-old Indian-origin doctor, on Wednesday scripted history by becoming Ireland's youngest and the first openly gay prime minister of the Catholic-majority country, as he promised to build "a republic of opportunity". Varadkar, the country's first Indian-origin premier, officially took over from Enda Kenny as Taoiseach, as the Irish prime ministerial title is known, after a parliamentary vote in Dublin confirmed him as the leader by 57 votes to 50, with 47 abstentions.

