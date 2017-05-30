Indian media wants Dalit news but not...

Indian media wants Dalit news but not Dalit reporters

Every effort was made last summer to keep the diversity project at the Asian College of Journalism a secret. But word had somehow gotten out a few days after classes started that some students had got special caste-based scholarships to study at the premier journalism school in Chennai where tuition and boarding are far from inexpensive.

Chicago, IL

