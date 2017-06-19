Indian Man on Death Row in Pakistan Seeks Clemency From Army Chief

Journalists look a image of Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav during a news conference by Pakistan's army spokesman and information minister, in Islamabad, March 29, 2016. An Indian man on death row in Pakistan after a military court sentenced him on charges of espionage, sabotage and terrorism has appealed to the country's army chief for clemency.

