Indian fishermen try new nets for hea...

Indian fishermen try new nets for healthier oceans

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Herald

In this Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, file photo, an Indian fisherman pulls back his fishing net with his early morning catches at a beach in Goa, India. Two years after switching nets, Indian fishermen say local fish stocks are recovering since they adopted a square-shaped mesh that allows small fish to escape to maintain a breeding population.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Our latent racism (Jun '16) Jun 1 Asiagirl 4
News Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khur... May 13 Islam validates sin 1
News Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the... May 10 Last of the species 3
News If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c... May 6 Sanjit Ghandi 4
News Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim... May 5 Faith 1
News Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli... Apr '17 Ye dogge 5
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr '17 Humanspirit 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,839 • Total comments across all topics: 281,503,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC