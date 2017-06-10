Indian army says it has killed 6 insurgents in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India - The Indian army said Saturday that it foiled infiltration bids by suspected militants from the Pakistani side along a heavily militarized de facto border dividing Kashmir between the two countries and killed six intruders in two days. Col. Rajesh Kalia, an army spokesman, said the soldiers spotted a group of heavily armed militants in western Uri sector Friday and an exchange of gunfire left five intruders dead.

