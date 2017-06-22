Indian army says 3 rebels killed in disputed Kashmir
SRINAGAR, India - Government forces killed three suspected Kashmiri rebels in fighting in the disputed region Thursday and fatally shot a rock-throwing protester during an ensuing rally demanding an end to Indian rule, officials said. The militants were killed ollowing a nightlong exchange of gunfire after police and soldiers cordoned off southern Kakpora village, said army spokesman Col.
