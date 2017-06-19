Indian Army rejects assault rifles a made in Indiaa , second time in a row
New Delhi, June 21: For the second year in a row, the Indian Army rejected domestic assault rifles, made by government's Ordnance Factory Board. The rifles were intended to replace the AK-47s and INSAS rifles, being used by the forces over past two decades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baby born on flight gets free plane tickets for...
|Wed
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|7
|Ireland chooses Gay prime minister
|Tue
|Gremlin
|2
|GE Transportation works to fill largest order i...
|Jun 17
|sickofit
|27
|Non- Violent Cultures
|Jun 16
|kennedy_christian
|2
|Mumbai: Matrimonial website for the mentally il...
|Jun 15
|Humanspirit
|1
|ISIS Whispers In God's Own Country
|Jun 10
|BB Board
|1
|Wahhabism has made its way to Kashmir: Rathore
|Jun 7
|No doubt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC