Indian Army rejects assault rifles a ...

Indian Army rejects assault rifles a made in Indiaa , second time in a row

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: India.com

New Delhi, June 21: For the second year in a row, the Indian Army rejected domestic assault rifles, made by government's Ordnance Factory Board. The rifles were intended to replace the AK-47s and INSAS rifles, being used by the forces over past two decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Baby born on flight gets free plane tickets for... Wed Ex Senator Stillb... 7
News Ireland chooses Gay prime minister Tue Gremlin 2
News GE Transportation works to fill largest order i... Jun 17 sickofit 27
News Non- Violent Cultures Jun 16 kennedy_christian 2
News Mumbai: Matrimonial website for the mentally il... Jun 15 Humanspirit 1
News ISIS Whispers In God's Own Country Jun 10 BB Board 1
News Wahhabism has made its way to Kashmir: Rathore Jun 7 No doubt 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,863 • Total comments across all topics: 281,932,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC