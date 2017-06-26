Indian abducted by armed men in Congo

A 35-year-old Indian was abducted by armed men in Congo on June 20. Following the incident, the Embassy of India in Congo has asked all Indians to be on the alert while at the same time staying calm. HYDERABAD: A 35-year-old Indian was abducted by armed men in Congo on June 20. Following the incident, the Embassy of India in Congo has asked all Indians to be on the alert while at the same time staying calm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.