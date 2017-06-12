India Tej Pratap Yadava s petrol pump cancelled by BPCL

Patna, June 17: After the Bihar Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav failed to furnish a satisfactory answer to the notice issued by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited over the allocation of the petrol pump in the state capital, the allocation was cancelled by the company on Saturday, Republic TV reported. It appeared the allocation of the petrol pump was received by submitting forged documents by Tej Pratap Yadav.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.