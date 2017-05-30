India takes moral high-ground on Pari...

India takes moral high-ground on Paris climate deal

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: MyHighPlains.com

India was one of two countries singled out by President Donald Trump when justifying his decision to end US involvement in the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. "The bottom line is that the Paris Accord is very unfair at the highest level to the United States ... India will be allowed to double its coal production by 2020.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Our latent racism (Jun '16) Thu Asiagirl 4
News Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khur... May 13 Islam validates sin 1
News Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the... May 10 Last of the species 3
News If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c... May 6 Sanjit Ghandi 4
News Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim... May 5 Faith 1
News Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli... Apr '17 Ye dogge 5
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr '17 Humanspirit 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,790 • Total comments across all topics: 281,463,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC