India takes moral high-ground on Paris climate deal
India was one of two countries singled out by President Donald Trump when justifying his decision to end US involvement in the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. "The bottom line is that the Paris Accord is very unfair at the highest level to the United States ... India will be allowed to double its coal production by 2020.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Thu
|Asiagirl
|4
|Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khur...
|May 13
|Islam validates sin
|1
|Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the...
|May 10
|Last of the species
|3
|If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c...
|May 6
|Sanjit Ghandi
|4
|Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim...
|May 5
|Faith
|1
|Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli...
|Apr '17
|Ye dogge
|5
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC