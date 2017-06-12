India special administrative court fi...

India special administrative court finds six guilty of 1993 Mumbai bombings

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Jurist

The special court was formed under the order of the Terrorism and Disruptive Activities Act [official text], a controversial law that has allegedly led to the violation of human rights. The court has scheduled a proceeding for later this month to determine the sentences for the bombers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jurist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GE Transportation works to fill largest order i... 21 hr sickofit 27
News Non- Violent Cultures Fri kennedy_christian 2
News Mumbai: Matrimonial website for the mentally il... Thu Humanspirit 1
News ISIS Whispers In God's Own Country Jun 10 BB Board 1
News Wahhabism has made its way to Kashmir: Rathore Jun 7 No doubt 1
News Indie films, not mainstream, hold rainbow banne... Jun 5 Ted Haggard s Gos... 3
News Ireland has made history by electing their firs... Jun 4 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,800 • Total comments across all topics: 281,845,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC