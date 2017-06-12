India special administrative court finds six guilty of 1993 Mumbai bombings
The special court was formed under the order of the Terrorism and Disruptive Activities Act [official text], a controversial law that has allegedly led to the violation of human rights. The court has scheduled a proceeding for later this month to determine the sentences for the bombers.
