India slams UN, US inaction on terror...

India slams UN, US inaction on terror safe havens in Pakistan

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

India's envoy to the UN didn't need to name Pakistan and the US to make clear whom he was talking about In a veiled attack, Indian Ambassador to the UN Syed Akbaruddin hinted Pakistan's role in pushing terror. He asked from where are anti-government forces in Afghanistan getting weapons and training from? NEW DELHI: In one fell swoop, and without once mentioning Pakistan or the US, India yesterday came down heavily on both countries, as well as on the UN, for their collective inaction on safe havens for terrorist groups in Pakistan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Baby born on flight gets free plane tickets for... 22 hr June 10
News Ireland chooses Gay prime minister Jun 20 Gremlin 2
News GE Transportation works to fill largest order i... Jun 17 sickofit 27
News Non- Violent Cultures Jun 16 kennedy_christian 2
News Mumbai: Matrimonial website for the mentally il... Jun 15 Humanspirit 1
News ISIS Whispers In God's Own Country Jun 10 BB Board 1
News Wahhabism has made its way to Kashmir: Rathore Jun 7 No doubt 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,765 • Total comments across all topics: 281,969,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC