India slams UN, US inaction on terror safe havens in Pakistan
India's envoy to the UN didn't need to name Pakistan and the US to make clear whom he was talking about In a veiled attack, Indian Ambassador to the UN Syed Akbaruddin hinted Pakistan's role in pushing terror. He asked from where are anti-government forces in Afghanistan getting weapons and training from? NEW DELHI: In one fell swoop, and without once mentioning Pakistan or the US, India yesterday came down heavily on both countries, as well as on the UN, for their collective inaction on safe havens for terrorist groups in Pakistan.
