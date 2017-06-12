India Slams Trump's Charges it Signed Paris Climate Deal for Money

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said USA withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement had come as a shock for India and he believes America will rethink its decision on the climate change agreement. The 2015 pact, signed by 195 countries, seeks to fight global warming by preventing the Earth from heating up by 1.8 degrees between now and 2100 by limiting the amount of greenhouses gases levels that trees, soil and oceans can absorb.

