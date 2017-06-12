India Shimla Municipal Corporation Election Results 2017: BJP emerges ...

India Shimla Municipal Corporation El...

Shimla, June 17: The Bharatiya Janata Party registered a land sliding victory in the Shimla Municipal Corporation Election 2017 winning a total of 17 out of 34 wards. While the win in Shimla Municipal Corporation has given a major boost to the Narendra Modi-led BJP ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Election 2017, it has failed to win a majority in the polls.

