India Shimla Municipal Corporation Election Results 2017: BJP emerges ...
Shimla, June 17: The Bharatiya Janata Party registered a land sliding victory in the Shimla Municipal Corporation Election 2017 winning a total of 17 out of 34 wards. While the win in Shimla Municipal Corporation has given a major boost to the Narendra Modi-led BJP ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Election 2017, it has failed to win a majority in the polls.
