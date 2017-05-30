India says to levy 3 pct tax on gold ...

India says to levy 3 pct tax on gold under new regime, industry relieved

15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

India will tax gold at a rate of 3 percent under a new nationwide sales tax that comes into effect on July 1, the government said on Saturday. The Goods and Services Tax on gold, which was lower than industry expectations of around 5 percent, will replace a number of federal and state levies.

Chicago, IL

