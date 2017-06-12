India ratifies two more ILO pacts to ...

India ratifies two more ILO pacts to end child labour

New Delhi, June 17 India has ratified the International Labour Organisation's two conventions on child labour reaffirming its commitment for a child labour free India, Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya said on Saturday. The conventions were on the minimum age for employment and worst forms of child labour and were ratified during the International Labour Conference held in Geneva, he said.

