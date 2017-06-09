India Power Plants Stranded as 50 Million Homes Left in the Dark
India is scaling back expectations for power demand growth as it struggles to electrify millions of homes despite a glut in generation capacity. The world's second-most populous nation is building more power plants than it can utilize as state-level distributors struggle to connect 50 million households, according to Ravindra Kumar Verma, head of the Central Electricity Authority, the power ministry's planning arm.
