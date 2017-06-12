India Madhya Pradesh: Fear for my life, receiving death threats from...
New Delhi, June 18 : A woman IAS officer is fearing for her life as she claims to have received death threats from sand mining mafia. The woman officer is currently posted in Umaria district and now after the threat, she has been provided additional security.
