India Madhya Pradesh: 15 arrested for raising pro-Pakistan slogans

Burhanpur , June 20: 15 people from Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur have been arrested for raising pro-Pakistan slogans and bursting crackers after Pakistan's victory in ICC Champions Trophy against India. The match, which was played on June 18, had India losing to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.

Chicago, IL

