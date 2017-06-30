India likely to be power surplus nation in FY18

New Delhi, June 11: India may become a power surplus country in the current fiscal as the energy shortage and peak power deficit was already less than 1 per cent in April with many states reporting nil electricity deficit. According to Central Electricity Authority's latest monthly report for April, the energy shortage in the country is reported at 0.5 per cent during the month compared to 1.4 per cent a year ago.

