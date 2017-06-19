India J&K: Terrorists attack Army pat...

India J&K: Terrorists attack Army patrol in Pulwama district; civilian injured in retaliatory firing

Srinagar, June 19 : Terrorists on Monday evening attacked Army patrol party in Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir. As of now, the number of terrorists are unknown.

