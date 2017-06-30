India is finally getting its 'big ban...

India is finally getting its 'big bang' tax reform

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is about to launch a new system of taxes, an overhaul 10 years in the making that will turn the country of 1.3 billion people into one market for goods and services for the first time. The new Goods and Services Tax will replace more than a dozen central and state tariffs, duties and fees levied -- often at different rates across India's 29 states -- on nearly everything sold in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Baby born on flight gets free plane tickets for... Jun 24 wichita-rick 12
News Pakistan's concept of Sharia has nothing to do ... Jun 24 BuildTheWall 1
News Ireland chooses Gay prime minister Jun 20 Gremlin 2
News GE Transportation works to fill largest order i... Jun 17 sickofit 27
News Non- Violent Cultures Jun 16 kennedy_christian 2
News Mumbai: Matrimonial website for the mentally il... Jun 15 Humanspirit 1
News ISIS Whispers In God's Own Country Jun 10 BB Board 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,164 • Total comments across all topics: 282,153,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC