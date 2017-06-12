India invites BP and Reliance to invest in fuel retailing
India's oil minister invited BP and Reliance Industries Ltd on Thursday to invest in fuel retailing after they jointly pumped billions of dollars into a gasfield off the country's east coast. BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley and Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, who met India's oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi on Thursday, will hold a news conference later in the day.
