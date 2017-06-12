India invites BP and Reliance to inve...

India invites BP and Reliance to invest in fuel retailing

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

India's oil minister invited BP and Reliance Industries Ltd on Thursday to invest in fuel retailing after they jointly pumped billions of dollars into a gasfield off the country's east coast. BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley and Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, who met India's oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi on Thursday, will hold a news conference later in the day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Non- Violent Cultures 3 hr Killer cows 1
News GE Transportation works to fill largest order i... 7 hr fedup 25
News ISIS Whispers In God's Own Country Jun 10 BB Board 1
News Wahhabism has made its way to Kashmir: Rathore Jun 7 No doubt 1
News Indie films, not mainstream, hold rainbow banne... Jun 5 Ted Haggard s Gos... 3
News Ireland has made history by electing their firs... Jun 4 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Our latent racism (Jun '16) Jun 1 Asiagirl 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Libya
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,559 • Total comments across all topics: 281,780,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC