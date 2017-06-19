India clears plan for $3.10 bln second airport for Delhi
India will build a second international airport near its capital city in the next four to five years, costing an estimated 200 billion rupees , the government announced on Saturday, to meet explosive growth in passenger traffic. The Noida International Airport near New Delhi will be built from scratch in phases and is expected to cater to 30-50 million passengers per year over the next 10-15 years, the civil aviation ministry said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baby born on flight gets free plane tickets for...
|Sat
|wichita-rick
|12
|Pakistan's concept of Sharia has nothing to do ...
|Sat
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Ireland chooses Gay prime minister
|Jun 20
|Gremlin
|2
|GE Transportation works to fill largest order i...
|Jun 17
|sickofit
|27
|Non- Violent Cultures
|Jun 16
|kennedy_christian
|2
|Mumbai: Matrimonial website for the mentally il...
|Jun 15
|Humanspirit
|1
|ISIS Whispers In God's Own Country
|Jun 10
|BB Board
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC