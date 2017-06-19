India clears plan for $3.10 bln secon...

India clears plan for $3.10 bln second airport for Delhi

13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

India will build a second international airport near its capital city in the next four to five years, costing an estimated 200 billion rupees , the government announced on Saturday, to meet explosive growth in passenger traffic. The Noida International Airport near New Delhi will be built from scratch in phases and is expected to cater to 30-50 million passengers per year over the next 10-15 years, the civil aviation ministry said in a statement.

