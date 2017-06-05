India Abu Azmia s nephew Abu Aslam Ka...

India Abu Azmia s nephew Abu Aslam Kasim arrested with Rs 40 crore drugs by Delhi Police Special

16 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Mumbai, June 7: Maharashtra Samajwadi Party President Abu Asim Azmi's nephew Abu Aslam Kasim has been arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell for his alleged involvement with an international drug cartel. The cops have also arrested three people and have seized drugs worth Rs 40 crore.

