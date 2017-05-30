India 7th Pay Commission: DOPT clarif...

India 7th Pay Commission: DOPT clarifies on bunching of stages in revised pay structure

New Delhi, June 2: The Department of Personnel & Training clarified on how the government would tackle the bunching of stages in revised pay structure for Central Government employees. Rajesh Kumar Yadav, Under Secretary to the Government of India, issued a press release confirming that employees drawing pay under two or more stages would be provided with an additional increment for every stage.

Chicago, IL

