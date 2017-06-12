India: 6 convicted in 1993 Mumbai bom...

India: 6 convicted in 1993 Mumbai bombing case

Twenty-four years after the deadly Mumbai bombings that left 257 dead and more than 700 injured, an Indian special court has convicted six people on charges of conspiring and carrying out terrorist activities. Friday's verdict brings an end to the long-running trial, which centered on the role played by Abu Salem -- who authorities accused of being a gangster -- in supplying weapons to the attackers.

