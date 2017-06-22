Hostage-taker in Australia had been a...

Hostage-taker in Australia had been acquitted of terror plot

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this April 10, 2017 file photo, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull inspects a guard of honor upon his arrival at the Indian presidential palace during his ceremonial reception in New Delhi. A gunman who killed a man and took a woman hostage before dying in a police shootout had been acquitted of plotting a terror attack at a Sydney army base years earlier, police said Tuesday, June 6, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indie films, not mainstream, hold rainbow banne... Mon Ted Haggard s Gos... 3
News Ireland has made history by electing their firs... Sun Grand Salami Spea... 2
News Our latent racism (Jun '16) Jun 1 Asiagirl 4
News Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khur... May 13 Islam validates sin 1
News Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the... May 10 Last of the species 3
News If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c... May '17 Sanjit Ghandi 4
News Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim... May '17 Faith 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,466 • Total comments across all topics: 281,560,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC