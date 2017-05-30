Hindu nationalist blames V-Day for ra...

Hindu nationalist blames V-Day for rape, violence against women in India

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Asian Correspondent

A Valentine's Day feature in Select Citywalk, a popular shopping mall in Saket, New Delhi, India. Source: Zvonimir Atletic/Shutterstock A LEADER of Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayam Sewak or the RSS believes cultures of the West are to blame for incidences of rape, illegitimate children and violence against women in India.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Our latent racism (Jun '16) Jun 1 Asiagirl 4
News Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khur... May 13 Islam validates sin 1
News Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the... May 10 Last of the species 3
News If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c... May 6 Sanjit Ghandi 4
News Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim... May 5 Faith 1
News Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli... Apr '17 Ye dogge 5
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr '17 Humanspirit 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Climate Change
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,839 • Total comments across all topics: 281,503,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC