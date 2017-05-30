Hindu nationalist blames V-Day for rape, violence against women in India
A Valentine's Day feature in Select Citywalk, a popular shopping mall in Saket, New Delhi, India. Source: Zvonimir Atletic/Shutterstock A LEADER of Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayam Sewak or the RSS believes cultures of the West are to blame for incidences of rape, illegitimate children and violence against women in India.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Jun 1
|Asiagirl
|4
|Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khur...
|May 13
|Islam validates sin
|1
|Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the...
|May 10
|Last of the species
|3
|If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c...
|May 6
|Sanjit Ghandi
|4
|Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim...
|May 5
|Faith
|1
|Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli...
|Apr '17
|Ye dogge
|5
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
