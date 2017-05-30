Hindu nationalist blames V-Day for rape, violence against women in India

A Valentine's Day feature in Select Citywalk, a popular shopping mall in Saket, New Delhi, India. Source: Zvonimir Atletic/Shutterstock A LEADER of Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayam Sewak or the RSS believes cultures of the West are to blame for incidences of rape, illegitimate children and violence against women in India.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.