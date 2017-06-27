Heavy rain floods Mumbai; disrupt rai...

Heavy rain floods Mumbai; disrupt rail, road traffic

Heavy overnight rain lashed Mumbai and adjoining areas causing water logging in several low-lying areas, resulting in slow movement of peak hour rail and vehicular traffic on Tuesday. Many spots across the metropolis including Hindmata area in suburban Dadar, Sion, Matunga, and some parts in Andheri were waterlogged due to the incessant showers leading to traffic snarls and chaos on the roads.

Chicago, IL

