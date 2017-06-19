Happy to represent India at Legionnaires of Laughter Awards: Anupam Kher
New York, June 20 Veteran actor Anupam Kher says he was more than happy to represent India at the Legionnaires of Laughter Awards here. Anupam, who has lit the United Nations building in preparation of International Day of Yoga, took to Twitter on Tuesday to thank American actor Jerry Lewis for inviting him to the event.
