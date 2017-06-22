Gurpreet Singh: New memorial in Surrey recalls Indian army attack on Golden Temple complex
On the 33rd anniversary of the infamous Operation Bluestar, a memorial was inaugurated in Surrey dedicated to an independent Sikh homeland and those who died battling Indian forces. Built by the Gurdwara Dashmesh Darbar Sikh temple, the collection of photos and text honours fighters for an independent Khalistan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Georgia Straight.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indie films, not mainstream, hold rainbow banne...
|4 min
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|1
|Ireland has made history by electing their firs...
|11 hr
|Grand Salami Spea...
|2
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Jun 1
|Asiagirl
|4
|Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khur...
|May 13
|Islam validates sin
|1
|Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the...
|May 10
|Last of the species
|3
|If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c...
|May 6
|Sanjit Ghandi
|4
|Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim...
|May 5
|Faith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC