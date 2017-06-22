Gurpreet Singh: New memorial in Surre...

Gurpreet Singh: New memorial in Surrey recalls Indian army attack on Golden Temple complex

On the 33rd anniversary of the infamous Operation Bluestar, a memorial was inaugurated in Surrey dedicated to an independent Sikh homeland and those who died battling Indian forces. Built by the Gurdwara Dashmesh Darbar Sikh temple, the collection of photos and text honours fighters for an independent Khalistan.

Chicago, IL

