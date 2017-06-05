Govt following Indian man shooting ca...

Govt following Indian man shooting case with US police: Swaraj

21 hrs ago Read more: India.com

New Delhi, Jun 8 External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today said the government is following a case with the US police about an Indian man who was shot at in California. In a series of tweets, Swaraj said she has recieved a report from Indian Consulate in San Francisco that an Indian man identifed as Mubeen Ahmed, who was working at a gas station in California, was shot at by a gunman.

Chicago, IL

