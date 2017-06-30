Global shipping feels fallout from Maersk cyber attack
Global shipping is still feeling the effects of a cyber attack that hit A.P. Moller-Maersk two days ago, showing the scale of the damage a computer virus can unleash on the technology dependent and inter-connected industry. About 90 percent of world trade is transported by sea, with ships and ports acting as the arteries of the global economy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baby born on flight gets free plane tickets for...
|Jun 24
|wichita-rick
|12
|Pakistan's concept of Sharia has nothing to do ...
|Jun 24
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Ireland chooses Gay prime minister
|Jun 20
|Gremlin
|2
|GE Transportation works to fill largest order i...
|Jun 17
|sickofit
|27
|Non- Violent Cultures
|Jun 16
|kennedy_christian
|2
|Mumbai: Matrimonial website for the mentally il...
|Jun 15
|Humanspirit
|1
|ISIS Whispers In God's Own Country
|Jun 10
|BB Board
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC