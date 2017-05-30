France supports India's fight against...

France supports India's fight against terrorism

NEW DELHI: France on Saturday said it fully supports India's fight against terrorism, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi said is that the world is facing today. Issuing joint statement along with French President Emmanuel Macron at Elysee Palace , PM Modi said and terrorism are two big threats in front of humanity.

