France supports India's fight against terrorism
NEW DELHI: France on Saturday said it fully supports India's fight against terrorism, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi said is that the world is facing today. Issuing joint statement along with French President Emmanuel Macron at Elysee Palace , PM Modi said and terrorism are two big threats in front of humanity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Jun 1
|Asiagirl
|4
|Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khur...
|May 13
|Islam validates sin
|1
|Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the...
|May 10
|Last of the species
|3
|If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c...
|May 6
|Sanjit Ghandi
|4
|Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim...
|May 5
|Faith
|1
|Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli...
|Apr '17
|Ye dogge
|5
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC