Four-month-old Pakistani infant Rohaa...

Four-month-old Pakistani infant Rohaan arrives in India for treatment

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

New Delhi , June 13 : Four-month-old infant, Rohaan, who was slated to come to India for medical treatment banking on the assurance by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, arrived in Noida on Monday evening, and will undergo treatment at Jaypee Hospital in the national capital. Rohaan, who has a hole in his heart, was referred to the multi-speciality hospital for treatment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GE Transportation works to fill largest order i... 12 hr Erie Dem Committe... 15
News ISIS Whispers In God's Own Country Jun 10 BB Board 1
News Wahhabism has made its way to Kashmir: Rathore Jun 7 No doubt 1
News Indie films, not mainstream, hold rainbow banne... Jun 5 Ted Haggard s Gos... 3
News Ireland has made history by electing their firs... Jun 4 Grand Salami Spea... 2
News Our latent racism (Jun '16) Jun 1 Asiagirl 4
News Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khur... May '17 Islam validates sin 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,695 • Total comments across all topics: 281,735,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC