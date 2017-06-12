Four-month-old Pakistani infant Rohaan arrives in India for treatment
New Delhi , June 13 : Four-month-old infant, Rohaan, who was slated to come to India for medical treatment banking on the assurance by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, arrived in Noida on Monday evening, and will undergo treatment at Jaypee Hospital in the national capital. Rohaan, who has a hole in his heart, was referred to the multi-speciality hospital for treatment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GE Transportation works to fill largest order i...
|12 hr
|Erie Dem Committe...
|15
|ISIS Whispers In God's Own Country
|Jun 10
|BB Board
|1
|Wahhabism has made its way to Kashmir: Rathore
|Jun 7
|No doubt
|1
|Indie films, not mainstream, hold rainbow banne...
|Jun 5
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|3
|Ireland has made history by electing their firs...
|Jun 4
|Grand Salami Spea...
|2
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Jun 1
|Asiagirl
|4
|Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khur...
|May '17
|Islam validates sin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC