Four-month-old Pakistani infant Rohaan arrives in India for treatment

New Delhi , June 13 : Four-month-old infant, Rohaan, who was slated to come to India for medical treatment banking on the assurance by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, arrived in Noida on Monday evening, and will undergo treatment at Jaypee Hospital in the national capital. Rohaan, who has a hole in his heart, was referred to the multi-speciality hospital for treatment.

