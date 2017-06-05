Five Indian farmers killed during pro...

Five Indian farmers killed during protest

Two-thirds of India's 1.3 billion population depend on farming for their livelihood [Satish Bate/Hindustan Times via Getty Images] At least five farmers were shot dead and four others injured at a protest in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, according to local media reports. The spokesperson of a farming union said police had fired on the protestors in Mandasur city, marking an escalation of violence as a rural strike demanding debt relief spread.

