Five Indian farmers killed during protest

Two-thirds of India's 1.3 billion population depend on farming for their livelihood [Satish Bate/Hindustan Times via Getty Images] At least five farmers were shot dead and four others injured at a protest in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, according to local media reports. The spokesperson of a farming union said police had fired on the protestors in Mandasur city, marking an escalation of violence as a rural strike demanding debt relief spread.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.