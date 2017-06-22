Feminist Films Push Boundaries In India
Typically, India's Bollywood film industry depicts older women as maternal and virtuous. Younger ones often are eye candy, propping up male leads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News 88.9 KNPR.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indie films, not mainstream, hold rainbow banne...
|4 min
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|1
|Ireland has made history by electing their firs...
|11 hr
|Grand Salami Spea...
|2
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Jun 1
|Asiagirl
|4
|Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khur...
|May 13
|Islam validates sin
|1
|Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the...
|May 10
|Last of the species
|3
|If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c...
|May 6
|Sanjit Ghandi
|4
|Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim...
|May 5
|Faith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC