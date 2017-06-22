Farmers being killed in BJP's 'new India': Rahul Gandhi on Mandsaur violence

New Delhi , June 6 : Hitting out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over the farmers' protest in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the Centre of being at war with the nation's farmers. At least three farmers were killed and several others were injured in a firing by security forces in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur today, as farmers intensified their agitation demanding fair price and loan waiver.

