Faraskhana blasts: Maharashtra ATS says all five accused dead

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad on Tuesday filed a final report in connection of Faraskhana blast case to Additional session judge in Pune. The ATS in its report stated all the five accused related to the case are dead.

Chicago, IL

