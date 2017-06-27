Faraskhana blasts: Maharashtra ATS says all five accused dead
The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad on Tuesday filed a final report in connection of Faraskhana blast case to Additional session judge in Pune. The ATS in its report stated all the five accused related to the case are dead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baby born on flight gets free plane tickets for...
|Jun 24
|wichita-rick
|12
|Pakistan's concept of Sharia has nothing to do ...
|Jun 24
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Ireland chooses Gay prime minister
|Jun 20
|Gremlin
|2
|GE Transportation works to fill largest order i...
|Jun 17
|sickofit
|27
|Non- Violent Cultures
|Jun 16
|kennedy_christian
|2
|Mumbai: Matrimonial website for the mentally il...
|Jun 15
|Humanspirit
|1
|ISIS Whispers In God's Own Country
|Jun 10
|BB Board
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC