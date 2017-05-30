Election Commission of India EVM Hackathon LIVE News Updates
New Delhi, June 3: The Election Commission of India is all set to conduct the EVM Challenge on Saturday even after Uttarakhand High Court's order of terming it as 'unconstitutional'. The EVM Challenge organised by the ECI, after the allegations of the several political parties that the voting machines can be hacked, will begin at 10 am on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Jun 1
|Asiagirl
|4
|Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khur...
|May 13
|Islam validates sin
|1
|Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the...
|May 10
|Last of the species
|3
|If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c...
|May 6
|Sanjit Ghandi
|4
|Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim...
|May 5
|Faith
|1
|Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli...
|Apr '17
|Ye dogge
|5
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC