Earthquake felt in Haryanaa s Rohtak again, measures 3.2 on Richter Scale

Rohtak, June 2: A 3.2 magnitude earthquake was felt in Rohtak, Haryana, at 8:13 AM on Friday. This was the second earthquake that shook Haryana today.

Chicago, IL

