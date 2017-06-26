Dog owner has his arm bitten off by a...

Dog owner has his arm bitten off by a crocodile in India

Dog owner has his arm bitten off by a CROCODILE as he rescues his pets from an Indian lake... and is fined for TRESPASSING after workers found him A dog-lover had his arm bitten off by a crocodile when he rescued his dogs from an infested lake in India, but was then fined for trespassing in the area. Mudit Dandwate, 26, followed his dogs into the crocodile-filled lake when he was attacked by the crocodile at Thattekere Lake in Ramanagaram in south Indian state of Karnataka on Sunday.

