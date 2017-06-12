DL-Arrest-stabbed Teenager killed for not lending scooter, juvenile among 3 held
New Delhi, Jun 17 Two men have been arrested and a juvenile apprehended for allegedly killing an 18-year-old boy after he refused to lend his scooter to one of the accused in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area, police said today. On June 15, Gulfam was stabbed and beaten by the three accused in a park after he was forcibly taken there from his house, the police said.
