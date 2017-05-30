Demonetisation brought India together...

Demonetisation brought India together in its fight against corruption: Amit Shah in Kerala

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

Trivandrum: BJP National President, Amit Shah arrives to pay floral tribute to great social reformer Shri Ayyankali ji's statue at Trivandrum on Saturday. PTI Photo Addressing the Intellectuals and Eminent Citizens Meet in Trivandrum, Kerala, BJP President Amit Shah on Saturday stressed that the Bharatiya Janata Party is the only party whose aim is not to form a government but to see India reach the zenith in the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Our latent racism (Jun '16) Jun 1 Asiagirl 4
News Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khur... May 13 Islam validates sin 1
News Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the... May 10 Last of the species 3
News If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c... May 6 Sanjit Ghandi 4
News Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim... May 5 Faith 1
News Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli... Apr '17 Ye dogge 5
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr '17 Humanspirit 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,839 • Total comments across all topics: 281,503,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC