Demonetisation brought India together in its fight against corruption: Amit Shah in Kerala

Trivandrum: BJP National President, Amit Shah arrives to pay floral tribute to great social reformer Shri Ayyankali ji's statue at Trivandrum on Saturday. PTI Photo Addressing the Intellectuals and Eminent Citizens Meet in Trivandrum, Kerala, BJP President Amit Shah on Saturday stressed that the Bharatiya Janata Party is the only party whose aim is not to form a government but to see India reach the zenith in the world.

