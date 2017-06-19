Delhi on alert after intelligence warning of terror attack

New Delhi, June 19 The Delhi Police has been placed on high alert, and has asked its counterparts across India to tighten security after receiving an intelligence tip-off warning of a terror attack on crowded public spaces, a senior police officer said on Monday. "The Delhi Police Special cell has issued an advisory to all security agencies across the country to beef up the security measures at interstate bus terminals, railway stations, five star hotels, malls and markets, religious places, embassies of western countries, metro stations, airports, stadiums, and tourist places or other sites visited by foreign nationals," the officer told IANS.

