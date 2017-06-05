New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, party vice-president Rahul Gandhi and other leaders during the Congress Working Committee Meeting at 10 Janpath in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI Photo Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday accused the Narendra Modi government of trying to extinguish the "essence and idea of India", and said the party must be "ready" to protect these in 2019.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.