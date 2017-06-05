CWC meeting: Govt trying to extinguish idea of India, Cong must protect it in 2019, says Sonia Ga...
New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, party vice-president Rahul Gandhi and other leaders during the Congress Working Committee Meeting at 10 Janpath in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI Photo Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday accused the Narendra Modi government of trying to extinguish the "essence and idea of India", and said the party must be "ready" to protect these in 2019.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wahhabism has made its way to Kashmir: Rathore
|19 min
|No doubt
|1
|Indie films, not mainstream, hold rainbow banne...
|Mon
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|3
|Ireland has made history by electing their firs...
|Sun
|Grand Salami Spea...
|2
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Jun 1
|Asiagirl
|4
|Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khur...
|May 13
|Islam validates sin
|1
|Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the...
|May 10
|Last of the species
|3
|If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c...
|May '17
|Sanjit Ghandi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC