Congress Booklet Calls J&K 'Indian Oc...

Congress Booklet Calls J&K 'Indian Occupied Kashmir'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Outlook

A booklet depicting the failures of three years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government may land the Congress party in a controversy as it has described Jammu and Kashmir State as 'Indian Occupied Kashmir'. Booklet named Aanch was launched in Lucknow today, where senior Congress leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad and Congress leader Raj Babbar were also invited.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Outlook.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indie films, not mainstream, hold rainbow banne... 3 min Ted Haggard s Gos... 1
News Ireland has made history by electing their firs... 11 hr Grand Salami Spea... 2
News Our latent racism (Jun '16) Jun 1 Asiagirl 4
News Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khur... May 13 Islam validates sin 1
News Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the... May 10 Last of the species 3
News If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c... May 6 Sanjit Ghandi 4
News Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim... May 5 Faith 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,304 • Total comments across all topics: 281,535,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC