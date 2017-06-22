Congress Booklet Calls J&K 'Indian Occupied Kashmir'

A booklet depicting the failures of three years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government may land the Congress party in a controversy as it has described Jammu and Kashmir State as 'Indian Occupied Kashmir'. Booklet named Aanch was launched in Lucknow today, where senior Congress leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad and Congress leader Raj Babbar were also invited.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Outlook.